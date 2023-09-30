Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Oil&Gas Materials 30 September 2023 10:09 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Oil prices have been changing in different directions this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $0.57 (0.57 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $100.59 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $102.7 per barrel, and the minimum – $99.06 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $99.56 per barrel, which is $0.61 (0.61 percent) less than last week. The maximum price was $101.65 per barrel, and the minimum - $98.01 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $0.32 (0.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $82.38 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $84.47 per barrel, and the minimum – $80.34 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil increased by $0.4 (0.42 percent) and amounted to $95.91 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $97.92 per barrel, and the minimum – $93.4 per barrel.

Oil type

September 25, 2023

September 26, 2023

September 27, 2023

September 28, 2023

September 29, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$99.06

$99.35

$102.70

$101.71

$100.11

$100.59

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$98.01

$98.31

$101.65

$100.70

$99.11

$99.56

Urals (EX NOVO)

$80.34

$81.05

$84.47

$83.77

$82.27

$82.38

Brent Dated

$93.40

$94.14

$97.92

$97.77

$96.33

$95.91

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 30, 2023)

