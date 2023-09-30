Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Oil prices have been changing in different directions this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $0.57 (0.57 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $100.59 per barrel.
The maximum price during the reporting period was $102.7 per barrel, and the minimum – $99.06 per barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $99.56 per barrel, which is $0.61 (0.61 percent) less than last week. The maximum price was $101.65 per barrel, and the minimum - $98.01 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $0.32 (0.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $82.38 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $84.47 per barrel, and the minimum – $80.34 per barrel.
The average price for Brent crude oil increased by $0.4 (0.42 percent) and amounted to $95.91 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $97.92 per barrel, and the minimum – $93.4 per barrel.
|
Oil type
|
September 25, 2023
|
September 26, 2023
|
September 27, 2023
|
September 28, 2023
|
September 29, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$99.06
|
$99.35
|
$102.70
|
$101.71
|
$100.11
|
$100.59
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$98.01
|
$98.31
|
$101.65
|
$100.70
|
$99.11
|
$99.56
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$80.34
|
$81.05
|
$84.47
|
$83.77
|
$82.27
|
$82.38
|
Brent Dated
|
$93.40
|
$94.14
|
$97.92
|
$97.77
|
$96.33
|
$95.91
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 30, 2023)