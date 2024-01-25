Equinor awards new contract for search & rescue operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Norway’s Equinor has announced the awarding of a contract to Lufttransport RW AS for the operation of two new search and rescue helicopters (SAR) in the Troll and Oseberg area, Trend reports via the company.

This decision marks a pivotal step in enhancing emergency response capabilities within the region.

Lufttransport RW AS emerges as the third helicopter operator qualified for assignments on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), reinforcing the commitment to safety and efficiency in offshore operations.

Scheduled for takeover in the second quarter of 2025, the two state-of-the-art helicopters are slated to commence operations from 2026 onward. Their deployment will fortify the SAR emergency response system, addressing critical needs in the Troll and Oseberg area situated in the northern reaches of the North Sea.

One of the helicopters will be stationed at the Oseberg field center, strategically positioned to swiftly respond to emergencies in the vicinity. Meanwhile, the second helicopter, designated as a backup SAR unit, will be stationed at the Flesland heliport. This additional helicopter will play a dual role, facilitating passenger traffic to and from Equinor installations besides serving as a contingency resource for search and rescue missions. Notably, these new additions will complement the existing fleet of two Sikorsky S-92 helicopters presently engaged in similar duties.

The contract awarded to Lufttransport spans a duration of five years, effective from early 2026, with provisions for five one-year extensions. This long-term commitment underscores Equinor's dedication to fostering enduring partnerships aimed at bolstering safety measures across offshore operations.

