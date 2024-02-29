Azerbaijani energy minister holds meetings with reps of IFC, TAQA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has received a delegation led by International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Director for Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean Cheryl Edleson Hanway, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the current cooperation in the energy sector, including the use of offshore wind energy. The parties expressed confidence that cooperation would be successfully continued in the future.

At a meeting with a delegation led by TAQA Executive Director for Transmission and Distribution Networks Omar Al Hashimi, prospects for cooperation in the field of modernization of power grids and long-distance energy transmission were discussed.