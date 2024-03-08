Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern intensifies deep well exploration efforts

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 8. Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern is stepping up exploration of deep wells in order to increase the volume of hydrocarbon production in the country, Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held the previous day, Trend reports.

According to deputy chairman, the structures of the fuel and energy complex are implementing comprehensive measures for the search and production of oil and natural gas.

Amanov noted that, in particular, the Turkmennebit State Concern, using international best practices, conducts exploration of productive formations in deep wells that differ from traditional ones.

Furthermore, he added that in order to increase the productivity of wells and drill new deep wells in oil and gas fields, conditions are being created to equip them with modern specialized equipment and technical installations.

Meanwhile, with the goal of expanding the economy and strengthening its position in the global energy market, Turkmenistan is prioritizing the development of its oil and gas sector.

This effort includes the updating and expansion of infrastructure, attracting foreign investment to improve the extraction and shipment of oil and gas, along with the active exploration of new technologies and production methods.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel