Azpetrol Ltd expands filling station network to 104 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azpetrol Ltd has put into operation a gasoline filling station in Aghjabadi city, bringing the total number of its filling stations in the country to 104, Trend reports, referring to the company.

"A new gas station has commenced operations in Aghjabadi, located at 201A Mammad Emin Resulzade St., generating a total of 26 new employment opportunities," the report noted.

Azpetrol Ltd. entered the Azerbaijani market with the commissioning of the first gas station in Baku on July 15, 1997. The company’s main activity is the sale of fuel wholesale and retail through petrol and gas stations.

To enhance fuel quality and ensure uninterrupted supply to petrol stations, Azpetrol Ltd commissions a state-of-the-art tank farm meeting contemporary standards. Equipped with cutting-edge electronic systems sourced from prominent European manufacturers, as well as robust fire safety mechanisms and stringent fuel quality control measures, the company's tank farm aims to uphold industry-leading standards.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel