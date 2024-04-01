Azerbaijan's SOCAR likely to extend gas supplies to Romania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) may extend the gas supply contract signed with Romania for two more years, with the decision to extend it depending on the willingness of the Romanian side, Vice-President of SOCAR on Investments and Marketing Elshad Nasirov said, Trend reports.

Nasirov made the statement during the 8th session of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Relations and Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

He mentioned that yesterday marked the expiration of the gas contract between the two nations, under which SOCAR had the capacity to supply Romania with up to 1 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

The vice-president indicated that there was potential to extend deliveries for the current and upcoming years.

Nasirov stated that over the last three years, SOCAR has provided Romania with 1.2 million tons of oil products worth $800 million through its companies. SOCAR Türkiye provided Romania with 1.1 million tons of oil products and 33,000 tons of chemical products worth $1.1 billion, while SOCAR Trading transferred around 700,000 tons of oil products worth $600 million to Romania.



He also stated that SOCAR runs 74 gas stations in Romania and has invested €70 million in infrastructure development in the nation.

