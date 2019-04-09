Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction notes worth 200M manats

9 April 2019 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA), worth 200 million manats, will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 10, Trend reports referring to BSE on April 9.

According to the message, 2 million notes at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 28 days will be put up for the auction. The maturity date of the notes is May 8, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 9)

