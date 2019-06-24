Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

24 June 2019 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on June 24 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.5585 manats to 2,384.1395 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2481 manats to 26.0647 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.5045 manats to 1,380.5955 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 42.908 manats to 2,579.1550 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 24, 2019

June 21, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,384.1395

2,386.6980

Silver

XAG

26.0647

26.3128

Platinum

XPT

 1,380.5955

1,379.0910

Palladium

XPD

2,579.1550

2,536.2470

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 24)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 22 June 12:13
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 21 June 10:18
Precious metal prices keep increasing in Azerbaijan
Finance 20 June 10:29
Manufacturing of some metals drops in Kazakhstan
Economy 19 June 13:10
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 19 June 10:54
Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 18 June 11:00
Latest
Iran’s major carmaker companies to be sold to private sector
Business 11:34
Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center increases assets
Economy 11:32
Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be held on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:21
Uzbekistan may import meat from Mongolia
Economy 11:20
Turkmenistan inks major deal with Russia’s KAMAZ
Economy 11:18
Oil prices climb as U.S.-Iran tensions mount
Other News 11:17
FAO supports development of SMEs in Azerbaijan
Business 11:16
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry makes statement on front line situation
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Total deposits value in Azerbaijan grows over 9%
Economy 11:00