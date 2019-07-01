Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 1 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 45.6195 manats to 2,367.1650 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1236 manats to 25.8907 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 34.306 manats to 1,420.9280 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 40.8 manats to 2,614.4045 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 1, 2019 June 28, 2019 Gold XAU 2,367.1650 2,412.7845 Silver XAG 25.8907 26.0143 Platinum XPT 1,420.9280 1,386.6220 Palladium XPD 2,614.4045 2,655.2045