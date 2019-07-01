Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

1 July 2019 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 1 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 45.6195 manats to 2,367.1650 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1236 manats to 25.8907 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 34.306 manats to 1,420.9280 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 40.8 manats to 2,614.4045 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 1, 2019

June 28, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,367.1650

2,412.7845

Silver

XAG

25.8907

26.0143

Platinum

XPT

1,420.9280

1,386.6220

Palladium

XPD

2,614.4045

2,655.2045

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 1)

