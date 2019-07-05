Iran's Civil Servants Pension Fund to disclose financial transactions

5 July 2019 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey-Iran trade shrinks by over $200 million in May 2019
Economy 13:34
Iran's Aras Free Zone exports increase
Economy 10:56
Shalamche – Basra railway links Iran, Iraq, Syria railway network
Economy 10:32
Over 28,000 tons of livestock products transshipped via Iran's Bazerghan district
Business 10:05
Azerbaijan-Iran trade in first 5 months of 2019 grows 2.3 times
Business 4 July 19:39
Launching Chabahar-Oman, Chabahar- Pakistan shipping lines is necessity - Iranian official
Economy 4 July 18:53
Latest
Tunisian PM bans face veils in public institutions after bombing
Arab World 17:51
Kazakhstan's region to renew agricultural machinery
Economy 17:38
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan increase trade by more than 20%
Economy 17:30
Seeking reset with journalists, Macron keeps press room inside Elysee
Other News 17:27
First nomination included in World Heritage List at UNESCO session in Baku
Society 17:26
Turkey-US trade turnover exceeds $1B in May
Economy 17:18
Georgian Bank becomes principal shareholder of platform for online ticket purchase
Economy 17:12
EBRD's investments in renewables of Kazakhstan exceed $370M
Economy 17:04
Azerbaijani bank increases net profit almost 43 times
Economy 17:00