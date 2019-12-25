Turkey, Georgia develop military cooperation

25 December 2019 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkey is allocating 100 million Turkish liras (about $17 million) to the Georgian Ministry of Defense to carry out a reform in the military logistics sphere, Trend reports citing the press service of theMinistry of Defense of Georgia.

As reported, Defense Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister of Turkey Hulusi Akar signed an agreement on military and financial cooperation between the Georgian and Turkish governments in Ankara on December 24, 2019.

"The treaty envisages allocation of 100 million liras by Turkey to support the reforms to be carried out in the field of military logistics in Georgia," said the ministry.

The sides also discussed issues of cooperation in military education and important aspects of the trilateral military partnership between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

For the eleven months of 2019 (January-November), exports of Turkish defense products to Georgia increased by 37.8 percent compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to $3.9 million.

In November 2019, exports of defense products from Turkey to Georgia increased by 107 percent compared to November 2018, amounting to $670,720.

