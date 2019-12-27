Under what conditions is property insurance impossible in Azerbaijan?

27 December 2019 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Property insurance is impossible if a citizen does not have a formal right to property, insurance expert Khayal Mammadkhanli said, Trend reports.

Khayal Mammadkhanli noted that according to the law, if a citizen wants to insure property, he o she must have right to the property or be the actual owner of this property. If this is not the case, the expert commented, then insurance of such property is not possible.

"In this case, it is enough to conclude a contract of property sale, the presence of an order or an extract from it. Therefore, citizens should know that without property documents it is neither possible to insure nor to fine a citizen," the expert said.

The expert also noted that in accordance with the requirements of the Law "On Mortgage", mortgaged property is subject to compulsory insurance. In this case, banks require insurance of such property.

"In this case, banks usually require insurance within the amount which they issued a mortgage to a citizen. If this amount is below 25,000 manat [$14,705], then compulsory insurance covers it in full," Mammadkhanli said.

The expert noted that real estate insurance recorded an annual growth of 20 percent or almost five million manat ($2.9 million), which indicates that the funds collected currently exceed 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

"Nevertheless, it is clear that at least we have managed to form an insurance culture among people. The law should be implemented in a systematic form," the expert added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani experts talk on mechanism for introducing compulsory insurance of apartments in 2020
Business 20 December 10:54
Azerbaijan's non-life insurance market grows in 10 months 2019
Finance 28 November 12:33
Over 30% of Iran's insurance market falls on state share
Finance 19 November 18:06
Expert: Azerbaijan's voluntary property insurance market to grow next year
Finance 19 November 15:15
Expert: Medical insurance both in whole world & Azerbaijan has two main goals
Finance 9 November 12:04
Certain shortage of professional personnel felt in Azerbaijani insurance market - experts
Finance 7 November 20:37
Latest
Nar offers affordable roaming bundles for New Year travels
Society 12:56
New appointment at Azerbaijan’s Azneft Production Union
Oil&Gas 12:54
Tural Ganjaliev: Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev should be transferred to Azerbaijani side
Politics 12:45
150,000-ton warehouse under construction in Iran’s Chabahar port
Business 12:38
Chairman of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission responds to Musavat party’s appeal
Politics 12:29
Epsilon starts transporting gas through Talimarzhan-Shurtanneftegaz pipeline in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:28
Serial production of first Turkish car to begin in Bursa province
Turkey 12:25
Dec.28 announced national mourning day in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 12:15
AZAL to open its sky to all airlines
Economy 12:12