Iranian currency rates for Jan. 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 12 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 27 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran's Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,866 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,956 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,180 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,469 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,752 1 Danish krone DKK 6,272 1 Indian rupee INR 586 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,547 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,120 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,858 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,400 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,313 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,991 1 South African rand ZAR 2,935 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,032 1 Russian ruble RUB 677 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,198 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,114 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,439 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,316 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,406 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,025 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,030 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 139,223 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,240 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,031 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,866 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,959 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,686 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,014 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,949 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,080 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,335 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 143,517 rials, and the price of $1 is 129,607 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 128,524 rials, and the price of $1 is 115,484 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 128,000-131,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 142,000-145,000 rials.

