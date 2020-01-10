ADB: Innovations to help Azerbaijan develop agriculture

10 January 2020 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

By introducing modern farming techniques and mechanization, Azerbaijan can improve productivity and establish a food-secure nation, Trend reports with reference to Asian Development Bank (ADB) report on agriculture development in Central Asia.

Azerbaijan shall adapt its economy to a more sustainable future, depending on renewable resources rather than extractive ones, according to the bank.

The country has a large dependency on cereals, but is better suited to horticultural production, the report said.

ADB is one of the biggest investors in Azerbaijan’s economy. Since the country joined ADB in 1999, Azerbaijan has received loans worth over $4 billion from the bank.

