Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for Jan. 14-20

13 January 2020 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank has set new foreign exchange rates, which will be in force from Jan. 14 through Jan. 20, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

According to the bank, the US dollar up by 42.87 soums and amounted to 9,550.76 soums.

In addition, euro rate increased by 11.55 soums to 10,620.45 soums.

The Russian ruble went up by 3.16 soums and amounted to 156.59 soums.

The US currency has recently been showing slight fluctuations in both directions, while the euro has been rapidly falling in recent weeks, but has now increased in price.

An increase in exchange rate volatility was observed in August at the auctions of Uzbekistan’s interbank currency market. Since the beginning of the year, the US dollar against the soum increased by 12.5 percent, from slightly over 8,336 soums on Jan. 1 to 9,384 soums on Aug. 21.

Most of the growth occurred in August, when the US dollar rose by 679 soums.

In this regard, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has stopped to set prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency are now formed on the market independently.

Moreover, from Aug. 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

