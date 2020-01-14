Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 14

14 January 2020 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 14, compared to the prices on Jan. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 28.5 manat and amounted to 2,616 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4138 manat and amounted to 30.2419 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by over 9.8 manat and amounted to 1,647 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 18.2 manat and amounted to 3,618 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 14, 2019

Jan. 13, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,616.2745

2,644.7920

Silver

XAG

30.2419

30.6557

Platinum

XPT

1,647.2150

1,657.0750

Palladium

XPD

3,618.0505

3,599.8350

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 14)

