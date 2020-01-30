Interest on bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund paid at Baku Stock Exchange

30 January 2020 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) paid interest on mortgage bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund AZ2037008680, AZ2038008689, AZ2039008688 and AZ2040008685 on Jan. 29, Trend reports with reference to BSE.

According to the bond issue prospectus, on the day of payment of interest on bonds, along with interest payment, a certain part of the balance of the face value of bonds is provided, equal to the main debt payments on assets included in the mortgage coverage and issued by the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

The issuer made the next payment of interest on GKOs (short-term government bonds) 20200000880, A2020008689, A2020008688 and A20200008685 on Jan. 21, 2020.

Accordingly, as of Jan. 19, 2020, the value of these bonds at face value amounted to 970.80 manat ($571), and in the next period of interest payments, a rate of 3 percent will be calculated based on this amount.

The base price of GKO is 970.80 manat ($571).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 24 January 20:43
Azerbaijan Credit Bureau discloses results of activity for 2019
Finance 18 January 09:27
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 17 January 18:40
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund discloses details of activity in 2019
Finance 17 January 11:34
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund increases assets
Finance 17 January 10:17
Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange to hold auction on short-term bonds
Finance 17 January 09:54
Latest
Azerbaijan’s fund develops infrastructure in new quarters for IDPs
Construction 10:07
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 30
Finance 09:51
Uzbekistan takes part in The New York Times Travel Show
Tourism 09:51
Turkmenistan's state oil concern extends tender to purchase various equipment
Tenders 09:45
Indonesia says preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads
Other News 09:35
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Jan. 29-30
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:21
Iran to set up a committee to review base value of export goods to Eurasia
Business 09:20
CalTech wins $1.1 billion jury verdict in patent case against Apple, Broadcom
US 08:29
Commissioner: EU-Azerbaijan talks on trade chapter of new agreement are very advanced
Business 08:01