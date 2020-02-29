Central Bank of Uzbekistan joins International Network for Financial Education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has become a full member of the International Financial Education Network of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD/IFE), Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Since 2008, the OECD International Network for Financial Education has been pursuing a policy of effective implementation and monitoring of evaluation of standards in the field of financial education; development and assistance in initiatives aimed at improving financial literacy of various segments of the population; introduction of the International Program on Student Assessment (PISA) in monitoring the evaluation of education systems.

Since 2017, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the OECD International Network on Financial Education (OECD/INFE) have been working with CIS countries on a project with key support from the Russian Ministry of Finance. Thanks to the internationally recognized expertise of OECD/INFE, the project is to provide political and economic advice and technical support in the development, implementation and analysis of evidence-based financial education strategies in six CIS countries.

Full membership will allow the Central Bank of Uzbekistan to actively participate in Technical Committee meetings and events aimed at improving financial education and financial literacy.

