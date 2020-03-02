Raiffeisen Bank working on proper activity of foreign investors on Azerbaijani securities market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Currently, the legislation changes required for a proper activity of foreign investors on the Azerbaijani securities market are being discussed among the market infrastructure and Raiffeisenbank in Moscow, Austrian Raiffeisen Bank told Trend.

"RBI has been acting as the main correspondent bank in Europe for the financial market of Azerbaijan for a long time. We play a bridge role in connecting the Azerbaijani institutions to the European and Global Economy. Currently, we closely collaborate with most of the major financial institutions in the country. We also cooperate with non-banking financial institutions. We do our utmost to provide the best possible financial and banking solutions for our partners in Azerbaijan that are suitable for the needs of the local market," said the bank.

RBI said the scope of dealings is quite large.

"Specifically, we are very active in Trade Finance activities, as well as in Syndicated Loans, Forex, Money Market, Custody, Fixed Income and many other services and products. Moreover, the range of the cooperation is not limited to our head office, but also further extends to our subsidiary banks. For example, RBI is active in the market through its local subsidiary Raiffeisenbank Moscow. Raiffeisenbank has recently completed the preparation process for the account opening with the National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NDC) in order to enable foreign investors to access the local securities market," the bank said.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) regards Austria, where it is a leading corporate and investment bank, as well as Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) as its home market. 13 markets of the region are covered by subsidiary banks. Additionally, the group comprises numerous other financial service providers, for instance in the fields of leasing, asset management, as well as M&A. To support its business activities, RBI operates representative offices and service branches at selected Asian and Western European locations.

Around 47,000 employees service 16.4 million customers through more than 2,100 business outlets, the by far largest part thereof in CEE. RBI's shares have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2005.

RBI is Austria's second-largest bank with a balance sheet total of € 148.6 billion (as per 30 June 2019). The Austrian Regional Raiffeisen Banks hold approximately 58.8 per cent of the shares, the remainder of around 41.2 per cent is free-float.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn