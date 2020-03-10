Iranian currency rates for March 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 10. Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 9, 14 currencies were increased and 22 currencies were decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,827 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 10 Iranian rial on March 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,903 54,900 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,996 45,397 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,443 4,490 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,398 4,415 1 Danish krone DKK 6,406 6,413 1 Indian rupee INR 568 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,328 137,565 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,729 27,196 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,357 40,919 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,406 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,782 30,770 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,557 26,285 1 South African rand ZAR 2,639 2,593 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,837 6,835 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,611 27,398 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,314 30,381 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,537 49,544 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,305 2,308 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,276 35,340 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,211 30,266 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,055 6,062 100 Thai baths THB 133,623 133,253 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,939 9,982 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,159 34,988 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,827 47,915 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,823 10,949 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,062 15,055 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,939 2,921 1 Afghan afghani AFN 553 554 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,847 18,791 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,209 82,951 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,979

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 164 784 rials, and the price of $1 is 151 740 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 153 673 rials, and the price of $1 is 138 523 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 151,000-153,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 167,000-170,000 rials.