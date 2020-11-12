Transactions in national currency at Turkmen exchange for October 2020
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on 25th anniversary of Azerbaijani Constitution (PHOTO)
Turkey to take part in monitoring and observing compliance with agreements on Karabakh conflict - Turkish MoD
Turkey, Russia to jointly work in Peacekeeping Center for control of ceasefire in Karabakh - Turkish FM
IFRS Foundation officially allowed introduction of single financial reporting standards in Uzbekistan
Georgian National Tourism Administration spends additional funds on renting hotels to arrange quarantine zones