Gold and silver prices in Azerbaijan rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 17, with the exception of platinum, increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 16.269 manat or $9.57 (0.52 percent), amounting to 3173.9595 manat, an ounce of silver - by 1.0779 manat or 63 cents (2.57 percent), amounting to 43.0058 manat or $25.29. The price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 3.57 manat or $2.1 (0.2 percent) and amounted to 1,773.576 manat or $1.04, and an ounce of palladium increased by 12,716 manat or $7.48 (0.32 percent), amounting to 3,986.772 manat ($2.34).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 36.856 manat or $21.6 (1.1 percent), an ounce of platinum increased by 197.081 manat or $115.9 (12.5 percent), an ounce of silver increased by 0.9428 manat or 55 cents (2.2 percent), and an ounce of platinum palladium - by 17.9435 manat or $10.5 (0.5 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 662.473 manat $389.7 (26.4 percent), silver - by 13.9894 manat or $8.23 (48.2 percent), palladium - by 589.3475 manat or $346.6 (17.3 percent), platinum rose by 189.873 manat $111.7 (12 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 17, 2020 3,173.9595 43,0058 1,773.576 3,986.772 Dec. 16, 2020 3,157.6905 41,9279 1,777.146 3,974.056 Nov. 17, 2020 3,210.8155 42,063 1,576.495 3,968.8285 Dec. 17, 2019 2,511.4865 29,0164 1,583.703 3,397.4245 Daily difference In man. 16.269 1.0779 -3.57 12.716 In % 0.52 2.57 -0.2 0.32 Monthly difference In man. -36.856 0.9428 197.081 17.9435 In % -1.1 2.2 12.5 0.5 Annual difference In man. 662.473 13.9894 189.873 589.3475 In % 26.4 48.2 12 17.3

