Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks images of new manat banknotes appearing on social media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

A banknote with a face value of 500 manat ($294) with images of khari bulbul (rare endemic plant growing in Azerbaijan), the Shusha fortress and Karabakh horses have been recently circulated on social networks in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In accordance with the requirements of the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the Law on the Central Bank, the national banknotes are designed and issued exclusively by the CBA.

The CBA did not issue a 500 manat banknote, so the content spread on social media is bogus, said the CBA.

The CBA urges citizens to be careful in these issues and to receive information about national banknotes from the CBA and its official website.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni