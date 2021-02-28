Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days
Bitcoin fell to its lowest since Feb. 8 in thin trade on Sunday, down 3.7% from Friday’s close as the pullback from a record high near $60,000 continued, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency has risen as much as 70% since the start of the year, hitting a record high of $58,354.14 one week ago amid increasing confidence that it will become a mainstream investment and payments vehicle.
Latest
Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center will function as very important instrument for post-war period - President Aliyev
“Smart village” project will be implemented in three villages of Zangilan district - President Aliyev
Armenian side did not provide us with maps of minefields, this can be considered crime - President of Azerbaijan
I can't understand why poster 'Welcome to Azerbaijan!' irritates Armenia in any way - President Aliyev
There cannot be prisoner of war 20 days after war, these are terrorists and saboteurs - President Aliyev
Whole world sees and knows that Azerbaijani people were subjected to genocide at end of 20th century - President Aliyev
It is necessary to end deployment of Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry
President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO)