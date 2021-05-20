Gold price increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on May 20, with the exception of gold, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 11.594 manat or $6.82 (0.36 percent), amounting to 3,189.523 manat or $1,876, and an ounce of silver fell by 0.4984 manat or 29 cents (1.04 percent), amounting to 47.2076 manat or $27.7. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 36.346 manat or $21.38 (1.75 percent) and amounted to 2,040.493 manat or $1,202, and per ounce of palladium - by 19.295 manat or $11.35 (0.39 percent), amounting to 4,932.72 manat or $2,901.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold rose by 176.2475 manat or $103.6 (5.8 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.0895 manat or $18.1 (7 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 17.3995 manat or $10.2 (0.8 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 186.626 manat or $109.7 (3.9 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 219.2235 manat or $128.9 (7.4 percent), silver - by 17.4634 manat or $10.2 (58.7 percent), platinum - by 615.553 manat or $362 (43.2 percent), and palladium - by 1,460.4105 manat or $859,000 (42.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 20, 2021 3,189.523 47.2076 2,040.493 4,932.72 May 19, 2021 3,177.929 47.706 2,076.839 4,952.015 Apr. 20, 2021 3,013.2755 44.1181 2,057.8925 4,746.094 May 20, 2020 2,970.2995 29.7442 1,424.94 3,472.3095 Change in a day: in man. 11.594 -0.4984 -36.346 -19.295 in % 0.36 -1.04 -1.75 -0.39 Change in a month in man. 176.2475 3.0895 -17.3995 186.626 in % 5.8 7 -0.8 3.9 Change in a year in man. 219.2235 17.4634 615.553 1460.4105 in % 7.4 58.7 43.2 42.1

