Azerbaijan's state budget maintains positive dynamics on insurance fees - minister

Finance 27 May 2021 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's state budget maintains positive dynamics on insurance fees - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Positive dynamics in receipts to the state budget of Azerbaijan on fees from compulsory state social insurance and insurance against unemployment remains, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The minister noted that in the first four months of 2021, the collection on these premiums was 112.6 and 111.4 percent, respectively.

"In total, over 140.4 million manat ($82.5 million) has been transferred to the budget for both types of insurance fees," Jabbarov wrote.

Earlier, Mikayil Jabbarov noted that thanks to the transparency in the labor market, fees for compulsory state social insurance increased, as a result of which the dependence of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan on the state budget decreased. If in 2017 the share of financing from the budget was at the level of 38.1 percent, then at the end of 2020 this figure was less than 25 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
First day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
First day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
EY Azerbaijan Announced the Winner of the Robin Bennett Award (PHOTO)
EY Azerbaijan Announced the Winner of the Robin Bennett Award (PHOTO)
Districts of Baku with highest rate of COVID-19 infection named
Districts of Baku with highest rate of COVID-19 infection named
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Pumping station put into operation on Iran's Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijan's Parliament discussing execution of state budget for 2020 Finance 13:12
Azerbaijani MPs to discuss implementation of 2020 state budget Politics 13:11
Iran’s GTC declares amount of funds paid to wheat farmers Business 13:08
Agreement on social partnership in field of road transport signed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:07
First day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:07
Iran discloses value of household appliances export Business 12:57
STAR Refinery, Petkim among Turkey’s 500 largest industrial enterprises Oil&Gas 12:49
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy cable sleeves via tender Tenders 12:49
Argentina receives another batch of Sputnik V vaccine Other News 12:45
Israel's Bank Leumi moves to Q1 profit on reversal of default provision Israel 12:44
Oil prices dip on concerns about possible return of Iranian supply Oil&Gas 12:41
Volume of Turkmen tomato exports revealed Business 12:34
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy refrigerated trucks via tender Tenders 12:18
Number of oil and gas fields discovered in Iran announced Oil&Gas 12:16
Uzbekneftegaz, Afghan company agree on liquefied gas supply Oil&Gas 12:12
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for reservoirs construction Tenders 12:06
Azerbaijan's state budget maintains positive dynamics on insurance fees - minister Finance 12:05
Azerbaijan names volume of produced goods, services in Baku from early 2021 Business 12:03
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Austria y-o-y Business 12:00
Azerbaijani MoD publishes details of Armenia's provocative actions on border Politics 12:00
Ukraine to buy Turkmen bitumen Oil&Gas 11:53
Albanian president congratulates President Aliyev Politics 11:52
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts bill on creating natural reserve in Shusha Politics 11:52
Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget surpass forecast - minister Finance 11:51
President of Croatia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:48
British chemical manufacturer considers importing chemical products from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:43
Croatia outlines ways of further expanding energy co-op with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:41
Turkish MNG Airlines receives permission to operate regular cargo flights to Uzbekistan Transport 11:41
Georgia reports 508 coronavirus cases for May 27 Georgia 11:39
Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project company may be created in coming months – Croatian ministry Oil&Gas 11:32
Relations between Armenia's acting defense minister, chief of staff worsen Armenia 11:30
Azerbaijani president receives Turkish minister of national education (PHOTO) Politics 11:16
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resuming flights to Amsterdam Transport 11:11
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 27 Uzbekistan 11:11
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Finance 11:11
New agricultural plant to be built in Turkmenistan Construction 10:58
EY Azerbaijan Announced the Winner of the Robin Bennett Award (PHOTO) Society 10:58
St. Petersburg-Doha flights can be launched next week, says Qatari envoy Russia 10:55
SII begins manufacturing, stockpiling 2nd Covid vaccine Covovax after Modi govt nod Other News 10:51
India Inc puts employee well-being first, extends helping hand Other News 10:50
Banking tech start-up Zeta enters unicorn club with $1.4 bn valuation Other News 10:47
India-US ties one of the major relationships in the world today: Jaishankar Other News 10:47
Azerbaijani Central Bank puts up short-term notes for new auction Finance 10:45
US, desi company tie up to develop vaaccine that can fight emerging variants Other News 10:44
Attempts to violate state border of Azerbaijan unacceptable - MFA Politics 10:44
EU may achieve 20% decrease in GHG intensity of consumed gas Oil&Gas 10:41
Washington mayor signs declaration on Azerbaijan's national holiday (PHOTO) Politics 10:39
Azerbaijan attracting Belarus to construction of modern settlements Transport 10:36
India becomes 2nd country to administer over 20 cr Covid doses Other News 10:36
Political developments in Nepal its internal matter, says India Other News 10:35
Azerbaijan sees decrease in precious metals prices Finance 10:30
Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss partnership opportunities Business 10:30
Iranian currency rates for May 27 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijani FM meets with members of Azerbaijani diaspora in Austria (PHOTO) Politics 10:18
Azerbaijan’s Republic Day celebrated in Los Angeles Politics 10:17
Shell may deliver Dutch court ruling on emissions by portfolio optimization Oil&Gas 10:16
Districts of Baku with highest rate of COVID-19 infection named Society 10:14
Azerbaijan releases fresh COVID-19 statistics countrywide Society 10:03
US congressman makes statement on Azerbaijan's Republic Day (PHOTO) Politics 10:02
SOCAR to deliver Rosneft’s LPG to Ukrainian company Oil&Gas 09:59
Israeli insurtech co Parametrix raises $17.5m Israel 09:48
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 27 Finance 09:47
Turkey sees decrease in visits by Azerbaijani citizens Turkey 09:47
Azerbaijan, Austria discuss prospects of bilateral relations (PHOTO) Politics 09:32
Australia's Victoria state to enter snap one-week COVID-19 lockdown Other News 09:29
Azerbaijan achieved high reputation in global arena - President Putin Politics 09:24
Iran reached agreement over important issues in Vienna negotiations - President Rouhani Business 09:24
Lending drops significantly in Georgia - Association of Developers Business 09:23
Armenian servicemen committing provocation detained - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 09:06
UN Security Council condemns detention of civilian leaders by Malian military Other News 08:43
Chinese, U.S. senior officials hold phone talks over trade Other News 08:24
Kazakhstan requires sustainable management practices for natural resources - UNIDO Business 08:00
Kazakhstan adds 1,849 COVID-19 cases over past day Kazakhstan 07:46
Meeting with Biden to be 'harbinger of new era' in relations: Erdogan Turkey 07:24
Iran-Iraq trade could hit $20bn in 2 years Business 07:17
Azerbaijan's largest cotton manufacturer to expand int'l co-op Business 07:02
6 trapped in east China coal mine Other News 06:36
Mali's president and prime minister will be released gradually, says military Other News 05:44
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients below 100 in Israel Israel 05:01
Many missing as boat with over 160 passengers capsizes in NW Nigeria Other News 04:24
Argentina reports 35,399 new COVID-19 cases Other News 03:39
Israel's exports of hi-tech services up 24.3 pct in Q1: report Israel 03:04
Number of daily COVID cases reported in UK passes 3,000 for first time since mid-April Other News 02:13
Number of seriously-ill COVID-19 patients in Japan hits record high Other News 01:19
Brazil Senate recalls current, ex-health ministers to COVID-19 probe Other News 00:32
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iranian ports declines Transport 26 May 23:59
Decline in Spanish COVID-19 infections slows Europe 26 May 23:39
Gunman kills at least 8 in mass shooting at California rail yard US 26 May 23:01
EU-US summit to be held in Brussels on June 15 - statement Europe 26 May 22:35
Turkey to expand vaccination campaign to those 50 and above: Koca Turkey 26 May 22:00
Kazakh president charges Ecology Ministry to toughen up fight against poaching Kazakhstan 26 May 21:58
European Council President: EU to continue to stand by Georgia Georgia 26 May 21:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 29 Oil&Gas 26 May 21:48
Southern Gas Corridor to reinforce Hungary’s security - MFA Oil&Gas 26 May 21:43
France to impose self-quarantine for travelers from UK Europe 26 May 21:28
King of Cambodia congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 26 May 20:51
Azerbaijan holds military training for troops in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 26 May 20:51
Iranian president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 26 May 20:35
Italian president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 26 May 20:32
All news