Finance 5 June 2021 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 24

1.7

May 31

1.7

May 25

1.7

June 1

1.7

May 26

1.7

June 2

1.7

May 27

1.7

June 3

1.7

May 28

1.7

June 4

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0142 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0728. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0039 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 24

2.0708

May 31

2.0738

May 25

2.0788

June 1

2.0785

May 26

2.0844

June 2

2.0774

May 27

2.0729

June 3

2.0748

May 28

-

June 4

2.0596

Average weekly

2.0767

Average weekly

2.0728

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0232. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 24

0.0231

May 31

0.0232

May 25

0.0231

June 1

0.0232

May 26

0.0232

June 2

0.0231

May 27

0.0231

June 3

0.0232

May 28

-

June 4

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0231

Average weekly

0.0232

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira went up by 0.0031 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1977. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.004 manat (2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 24

0.2019

May 31

0.1983

May 25

0.2025

June 1

0.2003

May 26

0.2013

June 2

0.1969

May 27

0.2009

June 3

0.1979

May 28

-

June 4

0.1952

Average weekly

0.2017

Average weekly

0.1977

