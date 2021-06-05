Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 24 1.7 May 31 1.7 May 25 1.7 June 1 1.7 May 26 1.7 June 2 1.7 May 27 1.7 June 3 1.7 May 28 1.7 June 4 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0142 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0728. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0039 (0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 24 2.0708 May 31 2.0738 May 25 2.0788 June 1 2.0785 May 26 2.0844 June 2 2.0774 May 27 2.0729 June 3 2.0748 May 28 - June 4 2.0596 Average weekly 2.0767 Average weekly 2.0728

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0232. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 24 0.0231 May 31 0.0232 May 25 0.0231 June 1 0.0232 May 26 0.0232 June 2 0.0231 May 27 0.0231 June 3 0.0232 May 28 - June 4 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0232

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira went up by 0.0031 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1977. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.004 manat (2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 24 0.2019 May 31 0.1983 May 25 0.2025 June 1 0.2003 May 26 0.2013 June 2 0.1969 May 27 0.2009 June 3 0.1979 May 28 - June 4 0.1952 Average weekly 0.2017 Average weekly 0.1977

