Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow

The prices of precious metals, except silver, grew in Azerbaijan on July 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 5.831 manat or $3.43 (0.19 percent) and made up 3,023.28 manat or $1,778.4 per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.2251 manat or 13 cents (0.51 percent) and amounted to 44.3033 manat ($26.06).

The price of platinum went up by 30.5065 manat or $17.94 (1.67 percent) and equaled to 1,856.145 manat ($1,091.85).

The price of palladium rose by 5.372 manat or $3.16 (0.11 percent) and stood at 4,705.345 manat ($2,767.85).

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 200.4895 manat or $117.93 (6.2 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 2.9267 manat or $1.72 (6.2 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 166.447 manat or $97.91 per ounce (8.2 percent), while palladium dropped by 138.0145 manat or $81.18 (2.8 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold rose by 17.4505 manat or $10.26, silver grew by 13.8263 manat or $8.13 (45.4 percent), platinum spiked by 454.92 manat or $267.6 (33.8 percent), and palladium surged by 1,444.439 manat or $849.67 (44.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 2, 2021 3,023.28 44.3033 1,856.145 4,705.345 July 1, 2021 3,017.449 44.5284 1,825,6385 4,699.973 June 2, 2021 3,223.7695 47.23 2,022.592 4,843.3595 July 2, 2020 3,015.8935 30.4437 1,384.463 3,221.2195 Change in a day in man. 5.831 -0.2251 30.5065 5.372 in % 0.19 -0.51 1.67 0.11 Change in a month in man. -200.4895 -2.9267 -166.447 -138.0145 in % -6.2 -6.2 -8.2 -2.8 Change in a year in man. 17.4505 13.8263 454.92 1,444.439 in % 0.6 45.4 32.5 44.3

