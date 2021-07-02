Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The prices of precious metals, except silver, grew in Azerbaijan on July 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 5.831 manat or $3.43 (0.19 percent) and made up 3,023.28 manat or $1,778.4 per ounce.
The price of silver shrank by 0.2251 manat or 13 cents (0.51 percent) and amounted to 44.3033 manat ($26.06).
The price of platinum went up by 30.5065 manat or $17.94 (1.67 percent) and equaled to 1,856.145 manat ($1,091.85).
The price of palladium rose by 5.372 manat or $3.16 (0.11 percent) and stood at 4,705.345 manat ($2,767.85).
In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 200.4895 manat or $117.93 (6.2 percent) per ounce, silver reduced by 2.9267 manat or $1.72 (6.2 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 166.447 manat or $97.91 per ounce (8.2 percent), while palladium dropped by 138.0145 manat or $81.18 (2.8 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold rose by 17.4505 manat or $10.26, silver grew by 13.8263 manat or $8.13 (45.4 percent), platinum spiked by 454.92 manat or $267.6 (33.8 percent), and palladium surged by 1,444.439 manat or $849.67 (44.3 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 2, 2021
|
3,023.28
|
44.3033
|
1,856.145
|
4,705.345
|
July 1, 2021
|
3,017.449
|
44.5284
|
1,825,6385
|
4,699.973
|
June 2, 2021
|
3,223.7695
|
47.23
|
2,022.592
|
4,843.3595
|
July 2, 2020
|
3,015.8935
|
30.4437
|
1,384.463
|
3,221.2195
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
5.831
|
-0.2251
|
30.5065
|
5.372
|
in %
|
0.19
|
-0.51
|
1.67
|
0.11
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-200.4895
|
-2.9267
|
-166.447
|
-138.0145
|
in %
|
-6.2
|
-6.2
|
-8.2
|
-2.8
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
17.4505
|
13.8263
|
454.92
|
1,444.439
|
in %
|
0.6
|
45.4
|
32.5
|
44.3
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni