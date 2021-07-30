Volume of non-performing loans down in Georgian commercial banks

Finance 30 July 2021 07:01 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of non-performing loans down in Georgian commercial banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The volume of non-performing loans is down in Georgian commercial banks, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

According to the document, as of May 2021, the volume of the non-performing loans amounted to 3 billion lari ($972 million), or 7.6 percent of the total portfolio. For comparison, this rate stood at 8.5 percent in March.

The decline of non-performing loans indicates that the financial system is improving. Early in 2021, the NBG predicted that the volume of non-performing would reach 10 percent this year, but it seems the forecast failed.

Dynamic of non-performing loans by months:

January 2021 – 8.4 percent
February 2021 – 8.4 percent
March 2021 – 8.5 percent
April 2021 – 8 percent
May 2021 – 7.8 percent.

The share of non-performing loans in the credit portfolio of the real estate and construction is 8.8 percent, while the share of non-performing loans in the mortgage loans is 6.6 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey reports 22,161 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey reports 22,161 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey sees growth in number of registered companies with Iranian capital
Turkey sees growth in number of registered companies with Iranian capital
COVID-19 cases climb amid calls for vaccinations in Turkey
COVID-19 cases climb amid calls for vaccinations in Turkey
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil export costs from Jask terminal decrease by $ 300,000 Iran 07:32
Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 caseload up by 7,778 Kazakhstan 07:24
S. African swimmer Schoenmaker breaks WR to win women's 200m breaststroke at Tokyo Olympics World 07:07
Volume of non-performing loans down in Georgian commercial banks Finance 07:01
Japan to expand state of emergency as COVID-19 shadows Olympics World 06:08
U.S. Congress passes $2.1 billion for Capitol Police and Afghans US 05:12
Turkey reports 22,161 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:07
5.5-magnitude quake hits 146 km SE of Chignik, Alaska US 03:09
Information on allegedly shot down two UAVs of the Azerbaijani army - false - MoD Politics 02:30
Syrian rebels attack army outposts in southern Syria Arab World 01:38
Reports of repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border causes grave concern - OSCE Chairperson Politics 00:37
Turkey sees growth in number of registered companies with Iranian capital Turkey 00:01
Portugal to ease COVID-19 restrictions in phases Europe 29 July 23:37
Israel to offer 3rd coronavirus booster to elders: PM Israel 29 July 22:54
Iran exports to Iraq up 54% in 3 months Iran 29 July 22:01
Georgia ranks 10th in terms of COVID-19 cases per residents Georgia 29 July 21:57
Uzbekistan's Central Bank remains main rate unchanged Uzbekistan 29 July 21:55
Turkmenistan introduces ban on sale of electronic cigarettes Turkmenistan 29 July 21:36
COVID-19 cases climb amid calls for vaccinations in Turkey Turkey 29 July 21:22
Baku holds Week of Diplomacy closing ceremony organized by Foreign Ministry, ADA University (PHOTO) Politics 29 July 21:04
Oklahoma governor views work within "smart village" project in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (PHOTO) Politics 29 July 20:47
OSCE MG co-chairs concerned with recent incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan state border Politics 29 July 20:44
Egyptian journalists write articles after visit to liberated lands of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 29 July 20:42
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to keep interest rate at same level - analyst Finance 29 July 20:07
Over 190 people used services of social rehabilitation organizations in Azerbaijan since early 2021 Society 29 July 19:24
Iran boosts exports to Iraq Business 29 July 19:16
Oklahoma governor, his family members walk throughout Azerbaijan’s Baku city (PHOTO) Society 29 July 18:28
Azerbaijani ministry to consider problems related to internet Economy 29 July 18:27
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increases over 2Q2021 Finance 29 July 18:26
Kazakhstan implementing projects in free economic zone Business 29 July 18:23
Russia agrees to work on creating oil and gas cluster in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 29 July 18:20
Israel interested in establishing long-term co-op with Uzbek textile manufacturers Uzbekistan 29 July 18:18
Baku Metro building powerful ventilation infrastructure Transport 29 July 18:03
SOCAR to be engaged in building Switzerland’s largest green hydrogen plant Oil&Gas 29 July 17:55
Azerbaijan's AzerGold discloses timing of iron ore production at Dashkasan deposit Economy 29 July 17:46
Turkmenistan, Qatar interested in building up trade, economic ties Business 29 July 17:44
Data on 1H2021 cargo, passenger traffic at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport disclosed Turkey 29 July 17:34
Kazakhstan, Russia's Tatarstan discuss potential projects related to Islamic halal products Business 29 July 17:33
France calls UK quarantine rules discriminatory, excessive Europe 29 July 17:30
Ministry in Uzbekistan opens tender for garages construction Tenders 29 July 17:30
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank notes increase in assets within 2Q2021 Finance 29 July 17:28
Kazakhstan increases petroleum oil exports to Romania despite COVID-19 Business 29 July 17:26
Kazakhstan, Russia discuss 'green corridor' for or moving agricultural goods Oil&Gas 29 July 17:25
Moscow court fines Google over $40,000 for refusing to localize users’ data in Russia Russia 29 July 17:24
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank completes 2Q2021 with profit Finance 29 July 17:23
Georgia reveals amount of food products import from Turkmenistan Business 29 July 17:21
Israel to offer Pfizer booster shots to people over 60 Israel 29 July 17:20
Uzbekistan launches construction of copper processing plant Uzbekistan 29 July 17:20
Kazakhstan ready to expand non-commodity exports to Russia's Tatarstan Business 29 July 17:18
EBRD names date of approval of loan for waste management project in Azerbaijan's Ganja Finance 29 July 17:15
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan agree to further co-op on Dostlug field Oil&Gas 29 July 17:14
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 29 Society 29 July 17:09
Azerbaijan confirms 615 more COVID-19 cases, 181 recoveries Society 29 July 17:05
Big Tech starts requiring vaccines; Twitter closes re-opened U.S. offices US 29 July 16:38
Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five Arab World 29 July 16:35
Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022 Other News 29 July 16:27
Buta Airways to Increase the Number of Flights to Izmir Society 29 July 16:16
Riskified begins trading on NYSE today at $3.3b valuation Israel 29 July 16:12
Oklahoma State National Guard delegation continues to visit Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 29 July 16:08
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender to buy UPS Tenders 29 July 16:02
European Investment Bank signs advisory agreement with Hydrogen Europe Oil&Gas 29 July 16:01
Azerbaijan's AzerGold reveals potentially usable, economically efficient ores at Dashkasan deposit Economy 29 July 16:01
Iran launches new railway lines in four provinces Transport 29 July 15:55
Turkey discloses number of military vehicles transported through its ports since early 2021 Turkey 29 July 15:48
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree more than 40 km of state border Kyrgyzstan 29 July 15:44
Uzbeki ERIELL Group eyes resuming drilling at Garraf oil field in Iraq Oil&Gas 29 July 15:42
Largest tunnel in Iran’s Tehran-Shomal Freeway put into operation Transport 29 July 15:38
Azerbaijan opens new military unit in liberated Khojaly (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 29 July 15:36
EU signs deal with GSK for supply of potential COVID drug Europe 29 July 15:30
Turkey discloses traffic stats for 6M2021 at new Istanbul airport Turkey 29 July 15:29
Russia records 23,270 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 29 July 15:27
Azerbaijan, S.Korea reached some agreements on reconstruction projects - ambassador Economy 29 July 15:20
Georgia names volume of exports of various liquid foods to Turkmenistan Business 29 July 15:19
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on Modi Other News 29 July 15:16
Canada sees increase in inorganic chemicals imports from Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 29 July 15:13
Biden administration determined to continue stronger India-US ties: Blinken Other News 29 July 15:11
Ministry discloses volume of metallurgical products transported through Turkish ports Turkey 29 July 15:06
Russia makes efforts to restore ceasefire regime on Armenian-Azerbaijani border - official Politics 29 July 15:04
Armenians left not one intact building in liberated Aghdam - official Politics 29 July 15:02
How many vehicles Turkish ports handled in 1H2021? Turkey 29 July 14:59
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 90,000 people Society 29 July 14:50
Iran's Rasht-Caspian railway project progressing Business 29 July 14:49
Hilton posts quarterly profit on recovery in leisure travel demand US 29 July 14:41
Ministry discloses volume of oil products transported through Turkish ports Turkey 29 July 14:34
Turkey unveils 1H2021 data on shipment of agricultural products via local ports Turkey 29 July 14:33
Length of Iran's railway lines to increase – minister Transport 29 July 14:28
Chinese companies may finance Iran's Shiraz-Bushehr railway project Business 29 July 14:27
International Bank of Azerbaijan completes 2Q2021 with net profit Finance 29 July 14:10
Iran to host foreign reps for president-elect Raisi' inauguration Business 29 July 14:09
Turkmenistan exports its coffee to Russia Business 29 July 14:05
Iran Air to increase amount of flights to France Business 29 July 14:04
Ukrainian energy ministry updates on progress in Euro-Asian oil transport corridor project Oil&Gas 29 July 14:00
Turkic World media platform now available in two more languages (PHOTO) Politics 29 July 14:00
Uzbekistan reveals 1H2021 data on exports of fruit, vegetables Uzbekistan 29 July 13:59
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 29 Georgia 29 July 13:57
Azerbaijan’s representative offices in Israel - important platforms for expanding business contacts, minister says Business 29 July 13:54
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks declines Finance 29 July 13:54
Azerbaijani historical, architectural monuments destroyed during Armenian occupation - Academy of Sciences Politics 29 July 13:53
Weapons, ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district Society 29 July 13:45
New prospects for economic cooperation opened between S.Korea, Azerbaijan - ambassador Economy 29 July 13:44
All news