Iranian currency rates for August 10

Finance 10 August 2021 09:50 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 31 have decreased compared to August 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,344 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 10

Iranian rial on August 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,172

58,269

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,697

45,920

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,828

4,844

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,699

4,724

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,636

6,644

1 Indian rupee

INR

565

566

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,556

139,415

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,690

25,725

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,091

38,090

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,398

5,399

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,407

33,470

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,402

29,443

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,850

2,873

1 Turkish lira

TRY

4,853

4,875

1 Russian ruble

RUB

570

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,825

30,895

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,956

31,010

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,491

49,504

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,106

2,105

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

26

26

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,128

35,182

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,304

9,326

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,476

6,479

100 Thai baths

THB

125,517

125,540

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,934

9,954

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,646

36,674

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,344

49,407

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,844

9,896

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,546

13,581

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,924

2,923

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

524

527

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,715

16,700

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,314

83,025

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,684

3,709

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,983

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,827 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,321 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,681 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance opens tender to purchase computers
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance opens tender to purchase computers
Turkmen Ministry of Finance to put state property up for auction
Turkmen Ministry of Finance to put state property up for auction
Iranian currency rates for August 10
Iranian currency rates for August 10
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance opens tender to purchase computers Tenders 10:27
Uzbekistan boosts steel import from Turkey Turkey 10:20
Sea routes being misused for piracy, terrorism, need to combat maritime threats by non-state actors collectively, says PM Modi Other News 10:13
PM Modi chairs UNSC debate, calls for removal of barriers to maritime trade Other News 10:13
Prevalence of Delta strain in regional countries should be signal for Azerbaijani population Society 10:10
Turkmen Ministry of Finance to put state property up for auction Finance 10:08
India Exported 8 Lakh Tonnes Of Coal To Neighbouring Countries In FY21: Report Other News 09:52
Iranian currency rates for August 10 Finance 09:50
Oil lifting temporarily suspended from CPC Marine Terminal due to oil seepage accident Oil&Gas 09:49
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender to buy petroleum testing unit Tenders 09:45
Dev't of Uzbekistan's transport links to open up new entrances to markets of Iran, Azerbaijan Transport 09:38
Egypt, Israel discuss plans to liquefy natural gas in Egyptian plants Oil&Gas 08:55
Kazakhstan reports over 7,200 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:17
Uzbekistan to contribute to restoration of liberated lands of Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
Malta announces 40-mln-euro project to install solar panels on buses Transport 07:31
Ireland includes Kazakhstan in mandatory hotel quarantine list Europe 06:53
U.S. Democrats release 3.5-trln-USD spending plan as Senate moves close to passing bipartisan infrastructure bill Finance 06:11
Canada begins to allow entry for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens, permanent residents Other News 05:27
Zambian president commissions Chinese-built modern airport terminal Construction 04:35
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.04 mln: Africa CDC Other News 03:44
Indonesia extends public activity restrictions amid ongoing COVID-19 Other News 02:57
Israeli study reveals brain process behind Alzheimer's disease Israel 02:03
Turkey reports 23,731 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:16
Huawei donates equipment to develop smart classroom in Bangladesh ICT 00:28
Turkey announces completion date for construction of wind power plant in Istanbul Oil&Gas 00:01
UK reports another 25,161 coronavirus cases Europe 9 August 23:38
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan direction Politics 9 August 23:11
Kyrgyz ambassador asks American side to support number of projects in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 9 August 23:00
Japan FM to visit Iran in mid August Politics 9 August 22:00
Azerbaijani fire and rescue forces continue firefighting operations in Turkey (PHOTO/VİDEO) Turkey 9 August 21:46
OSCE develops co-with Turkmenistan to address different aspects of energy Oil&Gas 9 August 21:45
Georgia shares data on main export products to Russia Business 9 August 21:29
COVID-19 spread in autumn possible, Azerbaijan needs to speed up vaccination - expert Society 9 August 21:01
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to purchase ICT equipment via tender Tenders 9 August 20:43
Voluntary professional liability insurance market in Azerbaijan shrinks Finance 9 August 20:42
President of Bulgaria calls President Aliyev Politics 9 August 20:19
Azerbaijani ministry reveals number of employees fighting wildfires in Turkey Society 9 August 20:17
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Belgium (PHOTO) Politics 9 August 19:38
Iran and Nicaragua have complementary economies - Nicaraguan FM Business 9 August 19:26
Azerbaijan commissions 'Satti' jack-up rig for drilling in Caspian Sea (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 9 August 19:06
Greek MFA expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for solidarity over wildfires Politics 9 August 18:23
Kazakhstan eyes to boost sales of its goods through electronic platforms Kazakhstan 9 August 18:07
Data on car shipments between Turkish Karasu port, Romanian Constanta port announced Turkey 9 August 18:00
Georgia and Turkey linked by strategic partnership - PM Business 9 August 17:55
Iran, Brazil to develop cooperation in mining sector - Iran Mining House Business 9 August 17:54
Iran suspends electricity exports to Iraq – Ministry of Energy Oil&Gas 9 August 17:47
Russia keeps first spot for export of Georgia's fruits - official Business 9 August 17:34
Uzbek economy shows resilience to COVID-19 shock, Fitch says Business 9 August 17:30
Iran’s CBI announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate ICT 9 August 17:26
Tajik and Kyrgyz Topographic Working Groups Meeting Held in Dushanbe Tajikistan 9 August 17:25
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of valves Tenders 9 August 17:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 10 Oil&Gas 9 August 17:21
'Maple Arch 21' multinational command-staff exercises to be held in Georgia Georgia 9 August 17:20
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 9 Society 9 August 17:11
Kazakhstan almost twofold increases exports to Russia Business 9 August 17:09
Caucasian Muslims Office discussing conditions on performance of Umrah Society 9 August 17:07
Commodity import via Iran's free zones remains transparent, says official Business 9 August 17:04
Georgia achieves impressive results thanks to successful foreign policy - PM Business 9 August 16:54
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender to buy transformers Business 9 August 16:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 9 August 16:52
Azerbaijan's import of Turkish carpets increases Turkey 9 August 16:48
Iran welcomes development of relations with France – Iranian president Politics 9 August 16:47
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Uzbekistan despite COVID-19 Business 9 August 16:46
Iran's social class gap may deepen without FATS approval Society 9 August 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 1,101 COVID-19 cases, 311 recoveries Society 9 August 16:38
Iran able to hybrid corn seeds to neighboring countries Business 9 August 16:34
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy cargo vehicles Tenders 9 August 16:27
Central Bank of Azerbaijan allocates funds to purchase software Finance 9 August 16:27
Cargo transportation on Azerbaijan's section of TRACECA drops Transport 9 August 16:26
Uzbekistan receives new industrial gas inflow Oil&Gas 9 August 16:25
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port increases Transport 9 August 16:24
Azerbaijan to create 'E-House of SMEs' through presidential order Politics 9 August 16:22
Consumer Price Index rises in Azerbaijan Finance 9 August 16:16
Iran's new president calls on use all available capacity to control COVID-19 spread Politics 9 August 16:13
Azerbaijan notes growth in agricultural production Economy 9 August 16:09
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan entering new markets via S.Caucasus fits China's goals - analyst Transport 9 August 15:59
Azerbaijan sees slight decline in 1H2021 production value of industrial goods, services Economy 9 August 15:51
Average annual inflation forecast in Azerbaijan adjusted upward - Unicapital Finance 9 August 15:50
In A First, ITBP Inducts Two Women Officers In Combat Other News 9 August 15:49
Russian President Putin to Participate at the UNSC meet chaired by PM Modi Other News 9 August 15:48
Covid-19: In India, now get vaccination certificates on WhatsApp Other News 9 August 15:48
Iran implementing new plans to boost development of cotton industry Business 9 August 15:48
Better immune response from mixing Covaxin, Covishield, says ICMR study Other News 9 August 15:44
Azerbaijan amends charter of Agency for Development of SMEs Economy 9 August 15:43
Data on car shipments between Turkish Tuzla port and Italian Trieste port published Turkey 9 August 15:42
Turkish FM names amount of damage from forest fires Turkey 9 August 15:41
Nar reaches new heights for wide connectivity with more than 50 new base stations Other News 9 August 15:40
Iraqi FM to visit Tehran soon, Iranian MFA says Politics 9 August 14:59
Georgia's economy recovering at impressive pace - PM Business 9 August 14:57
National Iranian Oil Company launches new monitoring center Oil&Gas 9 August 14:55
Azerbaijan reveals compulsory non-life insurance's share in total fees by early July 2021 Finance 9 August 14:49
Several memorandums signed in Iran’s oil sector Oil&Gas 9 August 14:41
Number of REPO transactions at Baku Stock Exchange for 7M2021 disclosed Finance 9 August 14:40
Turkmenistan plans to increase electricity generation Oil&Gas 9 August 14:39
Kazakhstan reports increases in housing sale and purchase Business 9 August 14:38
Relations between Israel, Azerbaijan continue to develop dynamically - Knesset MP Politics 9 August 14:37
Interest in Zangezur Corridor growing, Asian countries realizing new opportunities Economy 9 August 14:36
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border Politics 9 August 14:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 volume of currency exchange operations Finance 9 August 14:31
How many ships Turkish Aliaga port received in 7M2021? Turkey 9 August 14:19
All news