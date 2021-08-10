Iranian currency rates for August 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 31 have decreased compared to August 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,344 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 10 Iranian rial on August 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,172 58,269 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,697 45,920 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,828 4,844 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,699 4,724 1 Danish krone DKK 6,636 6,644 1 Indian rupee INR 565 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,556 139,415 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,690 25,725 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,091 38,090 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,398 5,399 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,407 33,470 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,402 29,443 1 South African rand ZAR 2,850 2,873 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,853 4,875 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,825 30,895 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,956 31,010 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,491 49,504 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,105 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,128 35,182 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,304 9,326 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,476 6,479 100 Thai baths THB 125,517 125,540 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,934 9,954 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,646 36,674 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,344 49,407 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,844 9,896 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,546 13,581 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,924 2,923 1 Afghan afghani AFN 524 527 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,715 16,700 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,314 83,025 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,684 3,709 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,983

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,827 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,321 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,681 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur