Iran provides certain loans in industrial and mining sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian banks issued loans worth 1.57 quadrillion rials (about $37.5 billion) in the industrial and mining sectors in Iran during the first three months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through June 21, 2021), Trend reports citing the statistics of Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the statistics, about 194 trillion rials (about $4.61 billion) worth of loans were issued for the establishment of enterprises in the industrial and mining sectors during the reporting period.

"In addition, 1.27 quadrillion rials (about $30.2 billion) worth of loans were issued as working capital in these sectors," the statistics said.

Within the three months, 16 trillion rials (about $381 million) worth of loans were issued for repair work in the industrial and mining sectors, the statistics said.

According to the statistics, at the same time, 85.8 trillion rials (about $2.04 billion) worth of loans were issued for the development of Iran's industrial and mining sectors.

In total, 6.31 trillion rials (about $150 million) worth of loans were issued in Iran's industrial and mining sectors for the purchase of personal assets, 4.09 trillion rials (about $97.4 million) for the purchase of housing, and 413 billion rials (about $9.83 million) for other purposes, the statistics said.

As reported, the Iranian banks issued loans worth about 4.97 quadrillion rials (about $118 billion) in various economic sectors in the first three months of the current Iranian year. This an increase of 71.3 percent, compared to the same period last Iranian year.