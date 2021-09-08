Iranian currency rates for September 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 27 have decreased compared to September 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,764 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.8 Iranian rial on Sept.7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,923 58,084 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,755 45,866 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,896 4,905 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,840 4,845 1 Danish krone DKK 6,693 6,703 1 Indian rupee INR 573 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,705 139,757 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,007 25,137 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,123 38,235 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,403 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,266 33,513 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,845 29,961 1 South African rand ZAR 2,933 2,951 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,033 5,072 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,053 31,230 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,216 31,293 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,349 49,346 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,096 2,098 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,590 35,749 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,309 9,306 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,495 6,504 100 Thai baths THB 128,538 129,260 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,107 10,128 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,110 36,306 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,764 49,837 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,851 9,874 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,952 2,953 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,682 16,679 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,686 84,121 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,708 3,708 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,087 rials, and the price of $1 is 263,852 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,093 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,147 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials.

