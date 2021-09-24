Georgia shares data on public debt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian public debt has made up $8.05 billion as of August 31, 2021, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

The public debt increased by $45 million in August compared to the previous month. More specifically, the debt increased by $45 million in relation to the European Investment Bank.

As of August 2021, Georgia's external debt was distributed as follows:

● World Bank (IDA and IBRD) - $2.20 billion;

●Asian Development Bank (ADB) - $1.75 billion;

● European Investment Bank (EIB) - $855.98 million;

● Germany - $713.4 million;

● France - $559.09 million;

● Eurobond 2021 - $500 million;

● "National Bank Debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)" - $479.97 million;

● European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) - $236.84 million;

●Government Debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - $209.36 million;

● Japan - $198.99 million;

● Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) - $189.77 million;

● European Union (EU) - $156.88 million;

●International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) - $37.89 million;

● Russia - $31.57 million;

● Austria - $17.75 million;

● America - $14.71 million;

● Kuwait - $8.68 million;

● Turkey - $8.52 million;

● Kazakhstan - $5.37 million;

● Azerbaijan - $4.40 million;

● Armenia - $4.21 million;

● Iran - $3.26 million;

●Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) - $3.17 million;

● Scandinavian Environmental Finance Corporation (NEFCO) - $2.21 million;

● China - $464,000;

● Netherlands - $231,000;

● Turkmenistan - $211,000;

● Uzbekistan - $26,000;

● Ukraine - $24,000.

On August 31, 2021, Georgia has refused 75 million loan euros from the European Union, conditioned on the court reform and upholding the EU-brokered April 19 deal, citing the government's attempts to reduce foreign debt and avoid political insinuations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935