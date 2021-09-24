Georgia shares data on public debt
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgian public debt has made up $8.05 billion as of August 31, 2021, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.
The public debt increased by $45 million in August compared to the previous month. More specifically, the debt increased by $45 million in relation to the European Investment Bank.
As of August 2021, Georgia's external debt was distributed as follows:
● World Bank (IDA and IBRD) - $2.20 billion;
●Asian Development Bank (ADB) - $1.75 billion;
● European Investment Bank (EIB) - $855.98 million;
● Germany - $713.4 million;
● France - $559.09 million;
● Eurobond 2021 - $500 million;
● "National Bank Debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)" - $479.97 million;
● European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) - $236.84 million;
●Government Debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - $209.36 million;
● Japan - $198.99 million;
● Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) - $189.77 million;
● European Union (EU) - $156.88 million;
●International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) - $37.89 million;
● Russia - $31.57 million;
● Austria - $17.75 million;
● America - $14.71 million;
● Kuwait - $8.68 million;
● Turkey - $8.52 million;
● Kazakhstan - $5.37 million;
● Azerbaijan - $4.40 million;
● Armenia - $4.21 million;
● Iran - $3.26 million;
●Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) - $3.17 million;
● Scandinavian Environmental Finance Corporation (NEFCO) - $2.21 million;
● China - $464,000;
● Netherlands - $231,000;
● Turkmenistan - $211,000;
● Uzbekistan - $26,000;
● Ukraine - $24,000.
On August 31, 2021, Georgia has refused 75 million loan euros from the European Union, conditioned on the court reform and upholding the EU-brokered April 19 deal, citing the government's attempts to reduce foreign debt and avoid political insinuations.
