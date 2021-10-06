UK PM Johnson to announce a rise in minimum wage within weeks
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a rise in the minimum wage within weeks, as he pledges to end the "broken" model of a low-wage, low growth economy, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Johnson will accept recommendations of independent advisers that are likely to boost the pay of the lowest earners to about 9.42 pounds ($12.84) an hour.
