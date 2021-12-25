Iranian currency rates for Dec. 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to December 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,509 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.25 Iranian rial on Dec.23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,297 56,044 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,706 45,644 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,604 4,620 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,743 4,728 1 Danish krone DKK 6,389 6,396 1 Indian rupee INR 560 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,774 138,626 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,513 23,530 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,727 36,767 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,384 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,776 32,696 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,617 28,628 1 South African rand ZAR 2,622 2,655 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,622 3,389 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,338 39,298 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,936 30,824 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,946 49,071 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,074 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,966 34,760 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,112 9,117 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,596 6,594 100 Thai baths THB 125,763 124,647 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,011 9,968 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,400 35,318 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,509 47,554 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,692 9,613 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,682 13,611 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,955 2,945 1 Afghan afghani AFN 408 406 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,676 16,628 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,729 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,955 83,666 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,640 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,850 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,940 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,942 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000 - 309,000 rials.

