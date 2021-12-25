Iranian currency rates for Dec. 25

Finance 25 December 2021 10:48 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to December 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,509 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Dec.25

Iranian rial on Dec.23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,297

56,044

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,706

45,644

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,604

4,620

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,743

4,728

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,389

6,396

1 Indian rupee

INR

560

557

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,774

138,626

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,513

23,530

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,727

36,767

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,386

5,384

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,776

32,696

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,617

28,628

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,622

2,655

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,622

3,389

1 Russian ruble

RUB

571

570

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,338

39,298

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,936

30,824

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,946

49,071

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,075

2,074

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,966

34,760

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,112

9,117

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,596

6,594

100 Thai baths

THB

125,763

124,647

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,011

9,968

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,400

35,318

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,509

47,554

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,692

9,613

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,682

13,611

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,955

2,945

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

408

406

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,676

16,628

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,729

24,719

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,955

83,666

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,721

3,721

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 308,640 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,850 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,940 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,942 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000 - 309,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Trade between Turkmenistan and Russia grows for 2021 - ambassador
Trade between Turkmenistan and Russia grows for 2021 - ambassador
Russia doubles Turkmen gas imports volume in 2021
Russia doubles Turkmen gas imports volume in 2021
Turkmenistan, Iran review electricity cooperation
Turkmenistan, Iran review electricity cooperation
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Trade between Turkmenistan and Russia grows for 2021 - ambassador Business 11:25
Iran shares data on exports from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 11:16
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 25 Finance 10:48
Azerbaijan unveils petroleum coke exports indicators for 11M2021 Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijan reports decrease in meat imports Economy 10:44
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for its Gemlik port in 11M2021 Turkey 10:43
Azerbaijani ports increase cargo handling Transport 10:42
Turkish FM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:40
Iran's egg prices to increase by elimination of official foreign exchange rate - Union Business 10:38
Russia doubles Turkmen gas imports volume in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:35
Georgian Aqua Geo LTD announces tender on warehouse construction Tenders 10:11
Iran increasing cargo transportation via East Azerbaijan province Transport 10:01
Kazakhstan eyes diversifying trade flows with ECO countries Business 10:00
Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets ok from FDA US 09:57
Iran eyes private sector cooperation in INSTC Transport 09:53
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 09:52
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local Iskenderun port for 11M2021 Turkey 09:42
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 24 Uzbekistan 09:40
Iran, Turkmenistan discuss bilateral co-op in electricity Business 09:38
Iran's SLAL shares data on imports Business 09:30
Uzbek Association plans to open brand stores in Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 09:29
UK’s Metito Utilities Limited to construct sewage treatment facilities in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:27
Georgia’s TBC Bank sees significant increase in residential real estate transactions Georgia 09:23
Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP Transport 09:21
91.2% of Azerbaijani citizens fully trust President Ilham Aliyev - SURVEY Politics 09:11
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan Arab World 08:52
Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now - Kremlin spokesman Russia 08:33
Iran’s foreign trade record broken in 13th govt. Iran 08:17
Kyrgyzstan adds 44 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 07:44
UN chief welcomes de-escalation in northern Ethiopia World 06:51
Russia conducts successful salvo launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles Russia 06:08
Turkey confirms 18,910 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:26
Many dead as refugee vessels sink in Greek waters World 04:43
NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana World 03:52
Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts - Turkish Minister Turkey 03:34
11 dead in refugee vessel tragedy off Greek island World 03:04
France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections Europe 02:20
Results of new economic path to be observed by summer: Erdogan Turkey 01:36
UK sets new record for COVID cases as Omicron sweeps London Europe 00:47
Turkmenistan, Iran review electricity cooperation Iran 00:17
FX-protected Turkish lira deposits surpass $2.24B in value: Erdogan Turkey 24 December 23:39
Turkmenistan became one of the first countries to register the “Sputnik Light” vaccine Turkmenistan 24 December 23:24
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members pray in Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 24 December 22:32
Today I am saddened only by the fact that my father did not live to see this day - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 22:14
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev plant tree on territory of military unit in Hadrut Politics 24 December 21:37
President Ilham Aliyev sets example by doing 15 pull ups (VIDEO) Politics 24 December 21:29
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Instagram page on occasion of birthday of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 21:08
Azerbaijani President’s special rep talks work related to 'great return' of people to Karabakh region Politics 24 December 20:56
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 24 December 20:51
Azerbaijani, Armenian public reps meet in Russia for the first time after second Karabakh war Politics 24 December 20:50
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:33
I would like to express gratitude to Azerbaijani people for congratulations and support - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:32
Support of people gives me strength and strengthens my will – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:31
After victory, our power, authority, sphere of influence expanded – Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:29
I celebrated my 50th birthday in Karabakh's Aghjabadi while my 60th birthday in Karabakh's Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 20:16
Azerbaijan - leader of South Caucasus, says deputy chairman of ruling party Politics 24 December 20:14
Distribution of liberated lands between two economic regions important – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Politics 24 December 20:13
Azerbaijan to continue work launched in liberated lands in 2022 – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Economy 24 December 19:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 24 December 19:23
Shusha operation already became saga - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 19:14
Georgian Parliament speaker resigns Georgia 24 December 18:59
Not one, not two, but many commando brigades already being established in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:48
Azerbaijan implements projects in liberated lands that amazed the whole world – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Politics 24 December 18:48
Azerbaijan’s Bahar field reduces gas sales Oil&Gas 24 December 18:47
Establishment of commando brigade is novelty for us - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:44
Azerbaijan confirms 559 more COVID-19 cases, 1,104 recoveries Society 24 December 18:38
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 24 December 18:37
Greenfields Petroleum discloses Gum Deniz field’s oil sale volume Oil&Gas 24 December 18:33
I can say it again – there is no Armenian army today - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:31
President of LUKOIL sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:29
We never waged war against civilian population - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:29
Anyone visiting liberated lands can witness Armenian savagery – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:28
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members visit Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 December 18:02
I repeatedly said that Azerbaijani people would never come to terms with occupation - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 18:00
Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 17:58
By the end of this year, 130 more families will be provided with new apartments - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 17:55
Iran, Russia to expand communication technology co-op Business 24 December 17:55
Azerbaijan led by President Ilham Aliyev recognized in world as country of political stability, tolerance - Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Politics 24 December 17:54
France says COVID tests needed for trips to its overseas territories Europe 24 December 17:51
Georgia sees slight increase in exports of copper ores Georgia 24 December 17:37
United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge US 24 December 17:36
Kazakhstan intends to build road to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 24 December 17:29
Sports broadcasting tech co Pixellot in UAE deal Israel 24 December 17:27
Azerbaijan approves rules on open tenders Economy 24 December 17:21
Price of Russian gas for EU under long-term contracts reaches $250-300 — Novak Russia 24 December 17:20
President of Ukraine congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 17:04
Agreements outlined in statements on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh being implemented – Russia's MFA Politics 24 December 16:57
Largest operator of freight cars in Kazakhstan to buy electricity via tender Tenders 24 December 16:56
Even if it is outside the country and if we see it as threat, no-one can stop us - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:56
Azerbaijani education minister talks about implementation of innovative projects in Karabakh region Society 24 December 16:48
National Bank of Georgia forecasts inflation to decline in 2022 Georgia 24 December 16:39
Second Karabakh war showed indomitable resolve of Azerbaijani Army and Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:34
PM of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:28
Turkmen firm becomes member of Nexia International Business 24 December 16:28
Hadrut operation was operation of special importance in second Karabakh war - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:24
Georgian PM calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:19
Opening of military unit in Hadrut settlement is of great importance – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:16
Russia welcomes int’l efforts to normalize Baku-Yerevan ties - MFA Politics 24 December 16:06
Chairperson of Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly phones President Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:05
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Politics 24 December 16:02
All news