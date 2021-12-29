Azerbaijani currency rates for December 29

Finance 29 December 2021 09:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 29

BAKU. Azerbaijan. Dec. 29

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of December 29, 2021 was set at 1.7 and 1.9217 manat respectively, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The manat rate in relation to world currencies on Dec.27:

Currencies

Official exchange rate

US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.9217

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.2294

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0.0166

100 Belarus ruble

BYN

0.6750

1 Brazil real

BRL

0.3021

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

ZAR

0.1077

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1433

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0771

1 Chilean peso

CLP

0.1985

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2668

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2585

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.5498

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2180

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0227

1 British pound

GBP

2.2833

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0.0119

100 Iranian rials

IRR

0.0040

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1876

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.8530

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.5476

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.3257

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.6169

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.0039

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0201

100 Lebanese pound

LBP

0.1124

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0.4066

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0.0823

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0958

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0.1082

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1929

100 Uzbek soum

UZS

0.0157

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4178

1 Russian ruble

RUB

0.0230

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.2554

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0.4526

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

XDR

2.3793

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.1430

1 Taiwan dollar

TWD

0.0615

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

0.1509

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

UAH

0.0625

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.4802

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.1566
