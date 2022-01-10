Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 38 manat (1.24 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,067.531 manat, decreasing by 4.4 manat (0.14 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 27
|
3,060.68
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec. 28
|
3,070.319
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
3,077.119
|
Jan. 5
|
3.048
|
Dec. 30
|
3,075.946
|
Jan. 6
|
3.069
|
Dec. 31
|
3,075.946
|
Jan. 7
|
3.086
|
Average weekly
|
3,072.002
|
Average weekly
|
3,067.531
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.38 manat (3.66 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.3939 manat, which is by 0.47 percent less than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 27
|
38.5815
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec. 28
|
39.1779
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
39.1303
|
Jan. 5
|
37.67
|
Dec. 30
|
38.7104
|
Jan. 6
|
38.46
|
Dec. 31
|
38.7104
|
Jan. 7
|
39.05
|
Average weekly
|
38.8621
|
Average weekly
|
38.3939
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,655.429 manat, which is by 7.97 manat more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 27
|
1,646.246
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec. 28
|
1,647.615
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
1,651.899
|
Jan. 5
|
1.653
|
Dec. 30
|
1,645.745
|
Jan. 6
|
1.661
|
Dec. 31
|
1,645.745
|
Jan. 7
|
1.653
|
Average weekly
|
1,647.45
|
Average weekly
|
1,655.429
The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 4 manat (0.13 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,177.011 manat, which is by 4.74 percent less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 27
|
3,357.177
|
Jan. 3
|
-
|
Dec. 28
|
3,336.641
|
Jan. 4
|
-
|
Dec. 29
|
3,321.826
|
Jan. 5
|
3.190
|
Dec. 30
|
3,329.374
|
Jan. 6
|
3.155
|
Dec. 31
|
3,329.374
|
Jan. 7
|
3.186
|
Average weekly
|
3,334.878
|
Average weekly
|
3,177.011