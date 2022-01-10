Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 38 manat (1.24 percent) last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,067.531 manat, decreasing by 4.4 manat (0.14 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 27 3,060.68 Jan. 3 - Dec. 28 3,070.319 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 3,077.119 Jan. 5 3.048 Dec. 30 3,075.946 Jan. 6 3.069 Dec. 31 3,075.946 Jan. 7 3.086 Average weekly 3,072.002 Average weekly 3,067.531

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.38 manat (3.66 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.3939 manat, which is by 0.47 percent less than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 27 38.5815 Jan. 3 - Dec. 28 39.1779 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 39.1303 Jan. 5 37.67 Dec. 30 38.7104 Jan. 6 38.46 Dec. 31 38.7104 Jan. 7 39.05 Average weekly 38.8621 Average weekly 38.3939

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan remained unchanged last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum amounted to 1,655.429 manat, which is by 7.97 manat more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 27 1,646.246 Jan. 3 - Dec. 28 1,647.615 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 1,651.899 Jan. 5 1.653 Dec. 30 1,645.745 Jan. 6 1.661 Dec. 31 1,645.745 Jan. 7 1.653 Average weekly 1,647.45 Average weekly 1,655.429

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 4 manat (0.13 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,177.011 manat, which is by 4.74 percent less compared to the previous week.