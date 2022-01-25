Iran approves creation of national cryptocurrency
TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 25
Trend:
The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran announced the approval of the plan to launch the pilot phase of national cryptocurrency by the Monetary and Credit Council, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.
Ali Saleh-Abadi the governor of CBI made the remarks during a meeting with the Members of the Economic Commission of the Iranian parliament.
"The Monetary and Credit Council of Iran intends to pilot its central bank cryptocurrency in the near future," CBI governor said.
In May 2021, Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies ahead of its peak electricity demand season.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)