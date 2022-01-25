Iran approves creation of national cryptocurrency

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 25

Trend:

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran announced the approval of the plan to launch the pilot phase of national cryptocurrency by the Monetary and Credit Council, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Ali Saleh-Abadi the governor of CBI made the remarks during a meeting with the Members of the Economic Commission of the Iranian parliament.

"The Monetary and Credit Council of Iran intends to pilot its central bank cryptocurrency in the near future," CBI governor said.

In May 2021, Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies ahead of its peak electricity demand season.