Azerbaijani CBA forecasts increase in demand for foreign currency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The demand for foreign currency is expected in Azerbaijan in February 2022, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
He said the increase in sale of foreign currency at Central Bank's auctions was recorded in January 2021.
"This is due to the increase in expenditures of state budget last year and the issuance of great volume of cash in circulation," he noted.
