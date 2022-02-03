Iranian currency rates for February 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,452 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.3 Iranian rial on Feb.2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,979 56,716 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,714 45,490 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,562 4,525 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,763 4,741 1 Danish krone DKK 6,380 6,344 1 Indian rupee INR 562 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,798 138,758 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,844 23,807 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,722 36,593 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,389 5,389 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,096 33,102 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,828 27,804 1 South African rand ZAR 2,730 2,749 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,117 3,139 1 Russian ruble RUB 550 548 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,921 29,861 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,164 31,120 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,076 48,970 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,072 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,081 35,067 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,119 9,098 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,602 6,601 100 Thai baths THB 126,658 126,533 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,034 10,035 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,939 34,864 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,452 47,197 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,691 9,676 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,870 13,820 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,926 2,924 1 Afghan afghani AFN 423 419 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,251 16,251 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,718 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,346 82,215 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,604 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,084 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,158 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,888 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 304,000-307,000 rials.

