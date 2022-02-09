Iranian currency rates for February 9

Finance 9 February 2022 10:38 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have grown and 16 have decreased in price, compared to February 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,947 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb.9

Iranian rial on Feb.8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,917

56,834

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,424

45,436

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,590

4,594

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,763

4,775

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,442

6,451

1 Indian rupee

INR

563

563

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,961

139,011

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,099

24,075

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,327

36,487

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,389

5,390

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,050

33,109

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,892

27,806

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,736

2,705

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,095

3,089

1 Russian ruble

RUB

560

556

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,958

29,869

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,229

31,246

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,894

48,896

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,080

2,071

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,116

35,133

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,171

9,172

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,598

6,604

100 Thai baths

THB

127,784

127,388

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,037

10,036

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,099

35,035

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

47,947

48,013

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,817

9,760

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,485

14,374

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,920

2,917

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

452

443

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,326

16,367

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,722

24,722

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,596

81,519

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,718

3,722

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,012

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,190 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,686 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,625 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,563 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 294,000-297,000 rials.

---

