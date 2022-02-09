Iranian currency rates for February 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have grown and 16 have decreased in price, compared to February 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,947 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.9 Iranian rial on Feb.8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,917 56,834 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,424 45,436 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,590 4,594 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,763 4,775 1 Danish krone DKK 6,442 6,451 1 Indian rupee INR 563 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,961 139,011 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,099 24,075 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,327 36,487 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,389 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,050 33,109 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,892 27,806 1 South African rand ZAR 2,736 2,705 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,095 3,089 1 Russian ruble RUB 560 556 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,958 29,869 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,229 31,246 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,894 48,896 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,080 2,071 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,116 35,133 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,171 9,172 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,598 6,604 100 Thai baths THB 127,784 127,388 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,037 10,036 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,099 35,035 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,947 48,013 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,817 9,760 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,485 14,374 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,920 2,917 1 Afghan afghani AFN 452 443 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,326 16,367 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,596 81,519 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,012

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,190 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,686 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,625 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,563 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 294,000-297,000 rials.

