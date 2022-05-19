Iranian currency rates for May 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to May 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,097 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 19 Iranian rial on May 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,076 52,385 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,431 42,308 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,200 4,231 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,288 4,343 1 Danish krone DKK 5,926 5,946 1 Indian rupee INR 541 543 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,931 136,906 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 21,362 21,657 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,762 32,482 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,710 32,716 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,606 26,682 1 South African rand ZAR 2,629 2,637 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,634 2,653 1 Russian ruble RUB 654 643 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,882 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,403 29,454 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,277 30,319 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,110 48,566 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,758 33,862 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,719 8,710 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,219 6,233 100 Thai baths THB 121,401 121,550 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,556 9,569 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,049 33,115 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,097 44,241 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,697 9,672 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,280 14,188 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,856 2,867 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 483 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,416 12,416 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,187 80,163 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,363 3,363 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,999 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,161 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,399 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,970 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

