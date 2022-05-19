...
Iranian currency rates for May 19

May 19 2022
Iranian currency rates for May 19

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to May 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,097 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 19

Iranian rial on May 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,076

52,385

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,431

42,308

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,200

4,231

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,288

4,343

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,926

5,946

1 Indian rupee

INR

541

543

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,931

136,906

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

21,362

21,657

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,762

32,482

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,710

32,716

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,606

26,682

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,629

2,637

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,634

2,653

1 Russian ruble

RUB

654

643

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,882

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,403

29,454

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,277

30,319

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,110

48,566

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,758

33,862

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,719

8,710

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,219

6,233

100 Thai baths

THB

121,401

121,550

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,556

9,569

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,049

33,115

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,097

44,241

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,697

9,672

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,280

14,188

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,856

2,867

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

463

483

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,416

12,416

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,720

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,187

80,163

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,363

3,363

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,999 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,161 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,399 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,970 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 298,000-301,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

