...
Iranian currency rates for May 29

Finance Materials 29 May 2022 09:59
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to May 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,088 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 29

Iranian rial on May 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,051

52,962

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,862

43,851

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,287

4,270

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,438

4,425

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,059

6,045

1 Indian rupee

INR

542

542

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,959

137,270

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,751

20,990

100 Japanese yens

JPY

33,039

33,034

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,011

32,965

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,449

27,438

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,694

2,693

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,587

2,593

1 Russian ruble

RUB

632

628

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,881

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,085

30,041

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,625

30,672

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,112

48,048

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,168

1,162

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,812

33,811

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,811

8,791

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,270

6,270

100 Thai baths

THB

122,935

123,126

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,592

9,591

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,429

33,594

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,088

44,964

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,679

9,656

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,657

14,686

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,882

2,887

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,445

12,433

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,261

80,457

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,370

3,408

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,005

11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,149 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,440 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,570 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,654 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials.

