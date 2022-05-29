Iranian currency rates for May 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to May 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,088 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 29 Iranian rial on May 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,051 52,962 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,862 43,851 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,287 4,270 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,438 4,425 1 Danish krone DKK 6,059 6,045 1 Indian rupee INR 542 542 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,959 137,270 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,751 20,990 100 Japanese yens JPY 33,039 33,034 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,011 32,965 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,449 27,438 1 South African rand ZAR 2,694 2,693 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,587 2,593 1 Russian ruble RUB 632 628 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,085 30,041 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,625 30,672 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,112 48,048 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,168 1,162 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,812 33,811 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,811 8,791 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,270 6,270 100 Thai baths THB 122,935 123,126 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,592 9,591 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,429 33,594 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,088 44,964 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,679 9,656 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,657 14,686 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,882 2,887 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,433 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,261 80,457 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,370 3,408 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,005 11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,149 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,440 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 261,570 rials, and the price of $1 is 243,654 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials.

