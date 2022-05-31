"Mausoleum of Poets": Iran's Tabriz getting promoted on local currency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has printed an image of "Mausoleum of Poets" (Maqbarat-o-shoara) of Tabriz in the East Azerbaijan Province (north-western Iran) on its national currency, member of Iranian Parliament Rouhollah Motafakker Azad told journalists, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The MP noted that the “Mausoleum of Poets" has been printed on a banknote of 20,000 rials and will soon be put into circulation. This new image will substitute the previous image on the banknote.

Maqbarat-o-shoara or the Mausoleum of Poets is a Maqbara (graveyard) belonging to classical and contemporary poets, mystics and other notable people, located in the Surkhab district of Tabriz in Iran. It was built by Tahmaseb Dolatshahi in the mid-1970s while he was the Secretary of Arts and Cultures in Iran's East Azarbaijan at the time. Since the 1970s, there have been attempts to renovate the graveyard area. Some work has been carried out like the construction of a new symbolic building on this site.

“Given the importance of promoting known Iranian Azerbaijani figures and monuments at the national and international levels, the Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and the Director General of the Central Bank of Iran have been asking for this decision to be made since last year," he said.

Motafakker Azad also said that promoting famous personalities and monuments from Iranian Azerbaijan will help attract tourists.

He also mentioned that the officials are in talks to have other famous personalities and monuments be printed on Iranian currency of other value as well as inside Iranian passports.

"Iranian Azerbaijan" is a historical region in northwestern Iran that borders Iraq, Turkey, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. "Iranian Azerbaijan" includes four northwestern Iranian provinces: West Azerbaijan, East Azerbaijan, Ardabil and Zanjan.

