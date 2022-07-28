Azerbaijan’s Auctions Center to auction property of country’s United Credit Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s United Credit Bank, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on August 3, 2022, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF).

A non-residential premise with an area of 140 square meters will be put up for auction, located at the address: 6/53 building, 5th microdistrict, Sumgayit city, Azerbaijan.

The starting price is 280,000 manat ($164,700).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: Badamdar Highway 27, Sabayil district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67.