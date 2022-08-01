Monetary base in Azerbaijan slightly increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 16.12 billion manat ($948.7 billion), which is higher by 2.99 percent compared to previous month as of July, 2022 , Trend reports via Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the CBA, on an annualized basis the monetary base has increased by 13.42 percent or 1.907 billion manat ($1.122 billion). The monetary base in July 2021 amounted to 14.213 billion manat ($8.365 billion).

The monetary base includes cash, free and obligatory reserves of commercial banks that are in circulation.