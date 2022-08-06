Iranian currency rates for August 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have grown and 19 have decreased in price, compared to August 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,708 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 6 Iranian rial on August 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,647 50,942 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,589 43,596 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,118 4,106 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,280 4,316 1 Danish krone DKK 5,740 5,723 1 Indian rupee INR 529 531 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,916 136,851 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,714 18,450 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,036 31,291 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,452 32,634 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,199 26,245 1 South African rand ZAR 2,500 2,500 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,342 2,337 1 Russian ruble RUB 694 688 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,975 29,098 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,387 30,393 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,345 44,354 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,170 1,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,041 33,158 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,609 8,618 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,211 6,216 100 Thai baths THB 117,315 115,760 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,425 9,425 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,178 32,062 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 42,708 42,592 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,807 8,851 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,500 15,386 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,810 2,824 1 Afghan afghani AFN 464 465 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,668 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,519 75,360 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,104 4,103 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,201 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,342 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,500 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,001 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur