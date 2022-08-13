Iranian currency rates for August 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to August 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,084 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 13 Iranian rial on August 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,965 51,420 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,539 44,625 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,119 4,185 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,387 4,416 1 Danish krone DKK 5,792 5,833 1 Indian rupee INR 528 531 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,962 137,164 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,137 18,713 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,447 31,685 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,359 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,099 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,855 32,878 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,044 26,985 1 South African rand ZAR 2,586 2,596 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,341 2,353 1 Russian ruble RUB 686 682 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,847 29,808 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,619 30,678 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,241 44,232 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,157 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,941 33,170 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,644 8,608 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,230 6,247 100 Thai baths THB 118,892 119,075 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,424 9,425 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,211 32,346 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,084 43,389 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,804 8,779 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,224 15,585 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,866 2,842 1 Afghan afghani AFN 468 466 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,417 75,828 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,117 4,105 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,059 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,660 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,959 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,116 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials.

