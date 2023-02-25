Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for February 25

Finance Materials 25 February 2023 09:41 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies increased and 33 have decreased in price, compared to February 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,290 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 25

Iranian rial on February 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,173

50,665

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,679

45,167

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,007

4,036

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,044

4,067

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,949

5,994

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,787

136,964

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,977

16,052

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,802

31,161

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,078

109,079

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,838

31,016

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,894

26,173

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,281

2,307

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,281

2,226

1 Russian ruble

RUB

553

558

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,289

28,630

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,128

31,353

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,122

39,218

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,151

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,618

31,678

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,713

8,726

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,038

6,094

100 Thai baths

THB

120,089

121,404

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,469

9,458

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,925

32,259

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,290

44,613

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,347

9,355

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,971

15,941

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,752

2,764

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,767

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,678

24,710

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,035

76,261

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,851

3,922

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 323,667 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,542 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 539,000-542,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 569,000-575,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
