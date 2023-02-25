Iranian currency rates for February 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies increased and 33 have decreased in price, compared to February 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,290 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 25 Iranian rial on February 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,173 50,665 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,679 45,167 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,007 4,036 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,044 4,067 1 Danish krone DKK 5,949 5,994 1 Indian rupee INR 507 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,787 136,964 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,977 16,052 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,802 31,161 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,354 1 Omani rial OMR 109,078 109,079 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,838 31,016 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,894 26,173 1 South African rand ZAR 2,281 2,307 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,281 2,226 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,289 28,630 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,128 31,353 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,122 39,218 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,618 31,678 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,713 8,726 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,038 6,094 100 Thai baths THB 120,089 121,404 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,469 9,458 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,925 32,259 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,290 44,613 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,347 9,355 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,971 15,941 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,752 2,764 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,767 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,678 24,710 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,035 76,261 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,922 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 323,667 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,542 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 539,000-542,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 569,000-575,000 rials.

