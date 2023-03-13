Iranian currency rates for March 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to March 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,674 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 13 Iranian rial on March 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,547 50,577 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,620 45,578 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,916 3,937 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,951 3,960 1 Danish krone DKK 6,003 6,014 1 Indian rupee INR 513 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,518 136,835 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,985 14,833 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,099 31,097 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,076 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,385 30,425 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,756 25,818 1 South African rand ZAR 2,293 2,298 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,216 2,215 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 552 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,639 27,759 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,136 31,100 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,758 39,844 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,326 1,293 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,011 32,010 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,660 8,787 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,075 6,080 100 Thai baths THB 120,627 120,864 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,294 9,292 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,782 31,905 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,674 44,760 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,299 9,289 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,201 16,250 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,718 2,718 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,769 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,702 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,131 76,290 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,970 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 428,660 rials, and the price of $1 is 403,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 390,367 rials, and the price of $1 is 367,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 435,000-438,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 463,000-466,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur